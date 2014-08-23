United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first one-day international at Hambantota on Saturday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 275-7 in 45 overs (Angelo Mathews 89; Mahela Jayawardene 63; Wahab Riaz 3-50) v Pakistan 277-6 in 44.5 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 89 not out, Fawad Alam 62)
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn herman)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.