Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Umar Akmal during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Hambantota August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Hambantota August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan's Fawad Alam (R) plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Hambantota August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first one-day international at Hambantota on Saturday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 275-7 in 45 overs (Angelo Mathews 89; Mahela Jayawardene 63; Wahab Riaz 3-50) v Pakistan 277-6 in 44.5 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 89 not out, Fawad Alam 62)

