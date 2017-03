Sri Lanka's Seekkuge Prasanna (41) celebrates with captain Angelo Mathews (C) and Kumar Sangakkara after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (not pictured) during their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Dambulla August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Seekkuge Prasanna celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (not pictured) during their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Dambulla August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan's Umar Akmal (L) reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (not pictured) during their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Dambulla August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Misbah-ul-Haq (not pictured) during their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Dambulla August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the third and final one-day international to claim the series 2-1 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Score: Sri Lanka 104-3 in 18.2 overs (T. Dilshan 50 not out) v Pakistan 102 all out in 32.1 overs (Fawad Alam 38 not out; T. Perera 4-34).

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)