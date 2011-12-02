A white board is filled in by a BBC producer with the various length of prison sentences outside Southwark Crown court after sentencing was concluded for agent Mazhar Majeed, Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir in London November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

KARACHI Pakistan's Cricket Board (PCB) will set up a new wing to fight corruption in the sport and ensure security for visiting teams, officials said on Friday.

"The governing board has unanimously approved this plan and also confirmed the wing should be headed by a retired army or police official," Subhan Ahmad, the chief operating officer of the board told Reuters.

Ahmad said PCB members were keen to avoid another corruption scandal after players Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were sent to jail by a London court last month for spot-fixing elements of a test match.

"We don't want a repeat of the spot-fixing scandal and we want our players to be educated on the ethics and anti-corruption regulations governing the sport," he said.

The spot-fixing scandal was the biggest crisis to hit Pakistan cricket since foreign teams refused to tour Pakistan after militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March 2009, killing six policemen and a van driver.

Five Sri Lankan players were also wounded in the attack.

Ahmad said the new security and vigilance wing would also be responsible for working with international security experts and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on security matters as Pakistan was keen to revive international cricket in the country.

Pakistan have been playing "home" tests in the Gulf region because of the security concerns in their own country.

Ahmad said officials of the new wing would travel with the Pakistan team on foreign tours.

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf also said that the board would ask the government to pass a law making any sort of corruption in sport a serious criminal offence.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)