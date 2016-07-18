Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - First Test - Lord?s - 17/7/16Pakistan's Yasir Shah celebrates taking the wicket of England's Moeen AliAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah became the first Pakistani bowler in 20 years to top the International Cricket Council (ICC) test rankings after his heroics in the Lord's test victory against England.

The 30-year-old, who picked up 10 wickets at Lord's to guide the visitors to a 75-run win in the first test on Sunday, is followed by Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the England pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Mushtaq Ahmed was the last bowler from Pakistan to top the rankings since in December 1996.

Yasir's first innings figures of 6-72 were the best recorded by a visiting spinner against England at Lord's since Sid Pegler's 7-65 for South Africa in 1912.

Anderson, who missed the first test with a shoulder injury, dropped down to third, according to an ICC statement on Monday.

Australia's Steve Smith maintains his top spot in the test batsman rankings ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Australia and India currently take the top two places in the test team rankings, while Pakistan and England are third and fourth respectively.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)