KARACHI Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad fractured his cheek bone when he was struck by a short pitched ball during the first test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

A CT scan carried out after Shehzad was taken to a hospital in some pain in Dubai showed a depressed fracture of the zygomatic arch (cheek bone) of his skull, a press release said.

“The specialist surgeon has confirmed a minor fracture and has advised 48 hours of close monitoring. In case the pain doesn’t subside then the surgeon may opt for decompression”, team manager Moin Khan said in the release.

Shehzad was hit by a ball from Corey Anderson and was out hit wicket for 176 runs owing to the impact in 116th over of the Pakistan innings on the second day of the test.

