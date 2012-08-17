KARACHI Pakistan's former international fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has put his hand up to become the country's new bowling coach.

"If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) talks to me about the bowling coach position, I will be willing to accept it," Akhtar told Reuters on Friday.

Akhtar, 37, retired from international cricket during last year's World Cup after taking 178 test and 247 one-day wickets in a career marked by injury and controversy.

The PCB has been hunting for a new national bowling coach since another former test bowler, Aaqib Javed, left the post earlier this year to coach the United Arab Emirates.

It has yet to draw up a shortlist but has expressed a desire to get former captain and left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram involved.

