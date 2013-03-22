South Africa's captain Graeme Smith attempts to field the ball at Sydney Cricket Ground during a practice session October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

CAPE TOWN South Africa opener Graeme Smith is out of the final one-day international on Sunday after his troublesome left ankle flared up during Pakistan's three-wicket win on Thursday.

The selectors have yet to decide on his replacement for the series decider, a Cricket South Africa statement said on Friday.

"Smith has been given a period of rest and rehabilitation on chronic left ankle injury," it added.

South Africa and Pakistan are level at 2-2 in the five-match ODI series, which serves as a warm-up for the Champions Trophy in England in June.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mark Meadows)