Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
CAPE TOWN South Africa opener Graeme Smith is out of the final one-day international on Sunday after his troublesome left ankle flared up during Pakistan's three-wicket win on Thursday.
The selectors have yet to decide on his replacement for the series decider, a Cricket South Africa statement said on Friday.
"Smith has been given a period of rest and rehabilitation on chronic left ankle injury," it added.
South Africa and Pakistan are level at 2-2 in the five-match ODI series, which serves as a warm-up for the Champions Trophy in England in June.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mark Meadows)
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Unai Emery made a slow start at Paris St Germain but his expertise in European competitions paid dividends with a resounding 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 first leg which his side hope to make count on Wednesday.