Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif speaks on a mobile phone as he returns to Southwark Crown Court after a lunch break, where he is standing trial in London October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt returns to Southwark Crown Court after a lunch break, to stand trial in London October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt (C) returns with unidentified men to Southwark Crown Court after a lunch break, to stand trial in London October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif went on trial on Tuesday accused of taking bribes to fix parts of matches against England last year.

Former Pakistan captain Butt, 27, and opening bowler Asif, 28, are accused of spot-fixing -- rigging incidents during the test series in 2010.

The pair deny charges of conspiracy to accept corrupt payments and conspiracy to cheat by identifying "in advance occasions during the Test Match series between Pakistan and England when they would play in a specific manner."

Prosecutors allege no-balls were bowled at pre-agreed times during the game.

Butt, wearing a grey suit, sat in the dock alongside Asif, who wore a dark suit and was accompanied by an interpreter. Neither spoke during Tuesday's proceedings.

The jury at London's Southwark Crown Court were sworn in and the case was adjourned until Wednesday. The trial is expected to last three or four weeks.

