KARACHI Pakistan recalled experienced all-rounders Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq to their squad on Wednesday for the one-day series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Afridi, 31, was captain for the 50-over World Cup at the start of the year but then announced his retirement in May after being removed as skipper.

"I am delighted to be back in the team and I am ready to ... give my full support to captain Misbah-ul-Haq," Afridi told reporters.

Razzaq, 31, has not been picked since the World Cup. He and Afridi have played 587 one-day internationals between them.

Batsman Umar Akmal, younger brother of discarded wicketkeeper Kamran, is also back in the squad after missing the test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are 1-0 up in the tests, with the third and final match in Sharjah starting on Thursday.

The selectors omitted batsmen Taufiq Umar and Azhar Ali, wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal and paceman Wahab Riaz from the one-day squad.

The teams will play five one-dayers, starting in Dubai on November 11, and a single Twenty20 match.

Pakistan squad: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Imran Farhat, Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Umar Akmal, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman.

