KARACHI, FEB 7 - Pakistan's former cricket captain Shoaib Malik was dropped from the limited overs squad for the series against England on Tuesday.

All-rounder Shahid Afridi returned to the 16-member one-day squad after Pakistan, led by Misbah-ul-Haq, completed a 3-0 test whitewash against England.

Right-handed batsman Hammad Azam, who played the last of his five one-dayers against Ireland in May 2011, was named in both the ODI and Twenty20 squads.

The first one-dayer is scheduled for February 13 in Abu Dhabi and the four-match series will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals on February 23, 25 and 27.

Malik's struggles on the tours of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh led to his axing from the test squad and selectors ignored him once again, retaining the bulk of the successful test team for the one-day series.

"We have selected a team that is a blend of experienced and young players. We have also called up some specialist one-day and Twenty20 players like Awais Zia and Hammad," chief selector Mohammad Illyas told Reuters.

"The team has won the test series comprehensively. But England are a top side and there is more hard work to be done in the one-day series."

Uncapped Zia, the only new face in the Twenty20 squad, is a wicketkeeper-opener who was rewarded for scoring heavily in the format.

Afridi, who has quit test cricket, was confident Pakistan could replicate their test success against England in the limited over series.

"I think after the way we swept the test series we are in a very good position morally and psychologically to also win the one-day series," Afridi told reporters.

Pakistan one-day squad:

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Farhat, Younus Khan, Umar Akmal, Asad Shafique, Azhar Ali, Adnan Akmal, Hammad Azam, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Junaid Khan, Aizaz Cheema, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman.

Twenty 20 squad:

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Farhat, Ovais Zia, Umar Akmal, Asad Shafique, Adnan Akmal, Hammad Azam, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Junaid Khan, Aizaz Cheema, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal and Abdul Rehman. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)