City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka were 69 without loss at lunch on the first day of the second and final test against Pakistan on Thursday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.
Scores: Sri Lanka 69-0 v Pakistan
(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.