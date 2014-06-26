KARACHI Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will play six bilateral series in cricket's future tours programme after N. Srinivasan was elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

Pakistan did not oppose the election of India's Srinivasan and has been rewarded with a six-series agreement between 2015 and 2023

"After N. Srinivasan’s election as the first ICC chairman in a landslide, India has officially turned the MOUs (memorandum of understanding) signed earlier this year with regard to six rubbers between the two nations into binding agreements straightaway," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Four of these series will be hosted by the PCB in the United Arab Emirates or Pakistan with mutual consent. The six tours are now part of the Future Tours Program and are to be played from 2015 to 2023."

The Asian nations have not played each other in a full test programme since 2007, although India hosted Pakistan in a hastily arranged limited-overs series in 2013.

The PCB had initially opposed constitutional changes and a new financial model backed by India, Australia and England, but later offered 'conditional' support in return for concessions.

The PCB also said it had been granted the fourth rank after India, Australia and England in terms of the percentage of revenue to be received from the ICC over the next eight years from broadcasting and other rights.

"The third big recognition is, the ICC confirming Pakistan to get the position of the global body’s president for one year with effect from June 2015," the statement added.

