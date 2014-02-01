Pakistan's Umar Akmal attends a practice session ahead of their Twenty 20 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh in Pallekele September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KARACHI Pakistan test batsman Umar Akmal has been detained by police for questioning after being accused of assaulting a police warden in his hometown of Lahore.

The case has been registered at the Gulberg police station in whose jurisdiction the alleged incident happened on Saturday.

"He violated a traffic signal and when he was stopped by the traffic warden he misbehaved with him, got abusive and also tore his shirt," senior police official Tariq Aziz told reporters on Saturday.

Aziz said physically assaulting and tearing the shirt of a police officer was a serious violation.

"He is presently detained at the police station for questioning," he added.

However, Umar, 23, denied the charges and told reporters that the traffic warden had slapped him and abused him over a minor issue.

"His behaviour was inappropriate to say the least. I came to the police station to register a complaint and instead they have detained me," he added.

Umar, who has appeared in 16 tests, 89 one day internationals and 52 Twenty 20 matches, is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Pakistan cricket.

The younger brother of test players Kamran and Adnan Akmal, Umar claimed the incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the traffic signal and the footage will make it clear who was the aggrieved and guilty parties.

Umar's family also blamed the police for stopping him from applying for bail on Saturday as the court had closed for the day by the time he was taken there for the hearing.

"The police on purpose delayed taking him to the magistrate so we couldn't get bail for him now he might have to spend the night in lockup," his father Muhammad Akmal said.

Muhammad said the three charges registered against his son carried jail sentences of three months to two years and a fine.

