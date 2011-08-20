LONDON Factbox on Pakistan coach Waqar Younis who will quit for medical reasons after next month's tour of Zimbabwe.

* Born November 16, 1971 in Vehari, Punjab

PLAYING CAREER

* He begins his career playing at Multan in Pakistan and makes his international debut in a one-day international against West Indies in October 1989.

* He makes his test debut a month later against India, taking four wickets, including the scalp of Sachin Tendulkar who was also making his test bow.

* His stock rises further during a three-year spell at English county side Surrey who he joins in 1990.

* He is famed for his prodigious late inswing, always looking to aim for the stumps. His partnership with Wasim Akram, with whom he regularly opened the bowling for Pakistan, proved to be a lethal combination.

* He achieves the best strike rate of any bowler with over 200 test wickets and is named Professional Cricketers' Association Player of the Year in 1991 and Wisden Cricketer of Year in 1992.

* He is appointed Pakistan captain for the 2001 tour to England. He is initially successful but in October 2002 he is captain as Pakistan collapse to 59 and 53 all out against Australia.

* He keeps his job for the 2003 World Cup but his stint as captain ends following an ignominious exit with Pakistan beating only Netherlands and Namibia.

* Unable to force his way into the team, he announces his retirement in April 2004.

COACHING CAREER

* His coaching career begins in March 2006 when he is appointed Pakistan bowling coach.

* He becomes head coach of Pakistan in March 2010, replacing Intikhab Alam after Pakistan are whitewashed in Australia. He is Pakistan's fourth coach in three years.

* His tenure as head coach includes the controversial tour of England, during which three Pakistan players are accused of spot-fixing.

* Pakistan enjoy a good World Cup in 2011 under Waqar's supervision, reaching the semi-finals, before losing to rivals India.

* He announces on Saturday that he is quitting as coach for medical reasons.

CAREER STATS

* He takes 373 wickets in 87 tests and claims 416 victims in 262 one-day internationals.

* He scores 1010 test runs in 120 innings at an average of 10.20 and scores 969 ODI runs at an average of 10.30.

