Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
KARACHI Pakistan will tour West Indies next year to play two tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match.
"There had been a suggestion to split the tour but now it is confirmed for July," a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Pakistan have not played an international match on home soil since 2009 when armed militants attacked Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.