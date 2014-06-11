Pakistan's Younis Khan plays a shot bowled by South Africa's Lonwabo Tsotsobe during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Benoni March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated former captain and senior batsman Younis Khan in the top category of players awarded central contracts after his demotion was widely criticised.

Younis, 36, had been listed in category B but the PCB said on Wednesday that Chairman Najam Sethi had ordered an amendment to rectify the situation.

Under a new clause to be inserted into the rules, any player who has played over 300 matches in all three formats of the game, and has captained in all three formats, will be placed in Category ‘A’.

Younis, who has been in the top category of the contracts since they were introduced three years ago, has captained the national team in all three formats and played 89 tests, 253 one-day internationals and 25 T20 matches.

He retired from T20 in 2009 after leading Pakistan to the World title in England.

Younis said recently that he wanted to play in next year's 50-over World Cup and retire gracefully on his own terms.

The top category in the central contracts carries a monthly retainer of 550,000 rupees ($5,500).

(Editing by Alan Baldwin)