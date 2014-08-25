KARACHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Pakistan's senior batsman Younus Khan has left the one-day series in Sri Lanka following the death of a relative.
"His nephew, Saad, has passed away in India where he had gone for a liver transplant," a Pakistan Cricket Board official said on Monday.
"Younus was very close to his nephew and is shattered by the news."
The batsman featured in the one-day victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The second game in the three-match series is in Hambantota on Tuesday.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)