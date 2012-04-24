KARACHI Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf underwent a fitness test on Tuesday in a bid to revive his international career.

Yousuf, 37, was tested by Pakistan's Australian coach Dav Whatmore as national selectors started their preparations for the tour of Sri Lanka starting next month.

"Obviously I still have a desire to play for Pakistan. I have given the fitness test rest is up to the selectors and the cricket board," Yousuf told Reuters.

The veteran batsman has played in 90 tests and 288 one-day internationals, the last against South Africa in Dubai in 2010. His last test appearance was at Lord's against England the same year.

"I have been practising with the other players in the nets and I still feel I have some years to give to the national team," Yousuf said.

Yousuf is among Pakistan's top five leading run-scorers and also led Pakistan on their ill-fated tour to Australia in 2010.

He enjoyed a great year in 2006, scoring a world record 1,788 test runs.

