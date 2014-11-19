Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (not pictured) during their final ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Dambulla August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

KARACHI Pakistan offspinner Mohammad Hafeez will fly to England next week to undergo biomechanic tests after he was reported for a suspect bowling action during a match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday that allrounder Hafeez had been released from the squad and would appear for the tests on his action on Nov. 24 after arriving in Loughborough a day earlier.

"If he is match fit he will return to Dubai to join the team for the remaining part of the series against New Zealand,” a PCB official said.

Hafeez was dropped for the second test due to a hamstring problem which he sustained after his bowling action had been reported in the first match.

Pakistan manager Moin Khan told Pakistan television that team management was hopeful Hafeez would be given the all clear as the match officials had only reported four of his deliveries as being suspect.

The 34-year-old, who has played 39 tests and 149 one dayers, has been a key feature of Pakistan's limited overs squads over the last few years due to his ability to bowl effective off breaks coupled with his top order batting.

Under ICC regulations, a bowler has to undergo a biomechanic test at an ICC accredited laboratory within 21 days of being reported.

Hafeez, whose action was also reported during a domestic league game in India in September, could be suspended from bowling in international matches if he fails to clear the test.

Pakistan have already lost top spinner Saeed Ajmal to suspension after he failed an biomechanic test in Brisbane in September.

