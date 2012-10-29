LONDON The third umpire will be called upon to check for a no-ball after dismissals as part of a series of amendments to the rules of cricket due to come into force on Tuesday, the ICC said on Monday.

Previously, the third umpire would only be asked to adjudicate if a decision was referred to him by the on-field officials, but will now immediately check the fairness of a delivery "following any mode of dismissal that is not permitted off a no-ball".

The ICC said in a statement: "If the delivery was not a fair delivery, the third umpire shall advise the on-field umpire by two-way radio who should recall the dismissed batsman, indicate that the batsman is not out and signal no-ball."

The new playing conditions, which also include new rules for playing day-night test matches, will be introduced at the start of the Sri Lanka and New Zealand series which gets underway in Pallekele on Tuesday.

