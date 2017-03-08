Thomas makes charge up U.S. Open leaderboard
ERIN, Wisconsin American Justin Thomas led a charge by early starters up the U.S. Open leaderboard on Saturday, grabbing a share of the third round lead.
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is facing the prospect of an extension to his one-year ban for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
Jamaica's anti-doping commission (JADCO) is pushing for the maximum two-year suspension to be imposed on the 28-year-old Russell, who was banned in January for one year.
JADCO chief executive Carey Brown told Reuters on Wednesday that his organisation had filed an appeal with Jamaica's five-member anti-doping Appeals Tribunal.
"(JADCO) has appealed," Brown said.
Russell, a two-times Twenty20 World Cup winner, was revealed to have committed the violation a year ago after registering three filing failures in 2015. That constituted a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.