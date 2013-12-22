JOHANNESBURG South Africa have recalled fast bowler Kyle Abbott for the second test against India in his home town of Durban starting on December 26.

Abbott, who replaced the injured Morne Morkel, made his test debut against Pakistan in the final match of the series at Centurion in February when Jacques Kallis pulled out with a hamstring problem.

Despite recording match figures of nine for 68, including seven for 29 in the first innings, he was not retained when the squad was selected to tour United Arab Emirates eight months later.

The 26-year-old Abbott, who plays for the Durban-based Dolphins franchise, has taken eight wickets at an average of 13 in the current domestic provincial competition.

South Africa and India drew an epic first test on Sunday when the Proteas fell eight runs short of chasing down a record victory target of 458, ending the game with seven wickets down in their second innings.

Squad:

Graeme Smith (captain), AB de Villiers (vice-captain), Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Thami Tsolekile.

