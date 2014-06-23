Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed a tight schedule for the Proteas' limited-overs tour of Australia in November.
Three Twenty20 matches will be played over five days between Nov. 5-9, with five 50-over matches squeezed into a tight 10-day schedule from Nov. 14-23.
"We continue to build our ODI squad ahead of the Cricket World Cup and have planned 24 ODI matches before the tournament starts," CSA chief Haroon Lorgat said in a statement released on Monday.
"These are good opportunities for our players, particularly the newcomers, to experience playing in New Zealand and Australia."
Tour schedule:Nov. 5: 1st T20 - Adelaide Oval, AdelaideNov. 7: 2nd T20 - MCG, MelbourneNov. 9: 3rd T20 - ANZ Stadium, SydneyNov. 14: 1st ODI - WACA, PerthNov. 16: 2nd ODI - WACA, PerthNov. 19: 3rd ODI - Manuka Oval, CanberraNov. 21: 4th ODI - MCG, MelbourneNov. 23: 5th ODI - SCG, Sydney
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.