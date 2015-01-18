South Africa's AB de Villiers set a number of records as he smashed the fastest ever ODI century against West Indies on Sunday.

*Fastest 50 in ODIs in 16 balls (breaking Sanath

Jayasuriya's previous record by one ball)

*Fastest 100 in ODIs in 31 balls (breaking New Zealander Corey Anderson's previous record by five balls)

*Equalled Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes (16) in an ODI innings

*Helped South Africa to reach their highest ODI total of 439

*Recorded a strike rate of 339 during his knock -- the first time a batsman has made a 100-plus score at a 300-plus strike rate.

*Took 19 minutes to score 50 and 40 minutes to reach his century

*Already the only batsman ever to score an ODI century after coming in to bat after the 30th over, he has now achieved the feat twice

His sequence of runs was:

4-2-1-1-4-6-4-6-6-0-2-2-leg bye-1-6-6 (brings up 50) 6-4-6-1-4-1-1-0-4-4-0-6-4-6-6 (brings up 100) 6-leg bye-6-1-6-6-4-6-6-2-2-0-OUT

There was one record, however, that got away....

De Villiers fell one run short of scoring the fastest-ever ODI 150 when he was dismissed for 149 off 44 deliveries. Australian Shane Watson holds the record but it took him 83 balls to reach the landmark. Positively sloth-like!

