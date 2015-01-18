LONDON Reaction to South African AB de Villiers smashing the fastest ever one-day century in 31 balls against the West Indies at The Wanderers on Sunday.

De Villiers' batting partner Hashim Amla, who hit 153 not out:

"He said he was going to have a look for one over but hit his first six balls for 24. He is an amazing player."

Former England captain Bob Willis:

"AB de Villiers' record ODI hundred off 31 balls could make him the best batsman of all time.

"I’ve been saying for the last 30 years that Viv Richards has to be the best batsman of all time -- even better than Sir Don Bradman in my book -- but I’m going to have to reassess because this guy is something extraordinary."

Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi, who is third in the list of fastest ODI centuries -- hitting 100 off 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996.

"Happy new year AB de Villiers. Well played mate."

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs:

"AB showing why he's simply the best."

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra:

"I demand a DNA test of AB DeVilliers... this game is only for humans. #superhuman #WhatAPlayer"

Former England captain Michael Vaughan:

"Have to say AB de Villiers is the definition of a cricketing genius. Absolutely incredible.

"When I watch him bat it reminds me that I really wasn't that good in comparison."

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor:

"Not the worst entertainment from AB right now. Best in the world without a doubt."

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock:

"World record fastest ODI century - Congrats AB de Villiers!"

(Compiled By Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)