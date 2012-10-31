South Africa's bowling coach Allan Donald laughs after an interview before Thursday's first cricket test match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

SYDNEY South African bowling great Allan Donald believes the pace attack of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel which will take on Australia in a three-test series next month is the best the country has ever produced.

Steyn and Philander are the top two bowlers in the world at the moment according to the ICC rankings, while Morkel has also earned a place in the top 10 at number nine.

Donald was one of the most feared fast bowlers of the modern era and took 330 wickets in 72 tests after South Africa returned to the international cricket fold in the early 1990s.

Despite featuring in some imposing bowling attacks himself, Donald did not hesitate when asked whether the current unit was better.

"I would have to say that, yes," Donald, who is in Australia as bowling coach for the Proteas, said.

"I'm not just saying that, because I was part of an attack with Shaun Pollock and myself and a few others, and I say that humbly and respectfully, I think this is as good as it gets.

"They've been bowling together for quite some time now, which is nice, so momentum's been built over the last couple of years, consistency in selection, and it's nice to have a group of guys that know what they're about.

"But still, the produce factor is always the key, and this is as big as it comes, coming to Australia."

The South Africans will be relishing the prospect of bowling against an Australian batting line-up which has looked fragile at times in the last couple of years.

The number one ranked test team has brought just four seamers on the tour, however, with uncapped all rounder Rory Kleinveldt making up the quartet.

England, the last team to win a series in Australia, used five quicks in the 2010-11 Ashes, albeit over five tests.

The series begins at the Gabba in Brisbane from November 9-13 before tests at the Adelaide Oval (November 22-26) and the WACA in Perth (November 30-December 4).

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)