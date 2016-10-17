Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero’s status as the Premier League side’s reserve goalkeeper.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes Australia will head into next month's test series against his team mentally scarred following their one-day whitewash by the Proteas.
Australia suffered their first ever 5-0 one-day bilateral series defeat against South Africa month and will now host Du Plessis's side for three tests starting on Nov. 3, including a day/night game in Adelaide.
"Beating Australia the way we did — really convincingly, not giving them a sniff — will leave a bit of a scar on them mentally. I appreciate it's test cricket, a different format," Du Plessis told reporters.
"They will have a different team, probably a more mature team (than their ODI squad). So it's important to start well in that first test and remind them that we are in the same space as the one-day team."
Du Plessis, who will captain the team in the absence of injured AB de Villiers when they visit Australia, is wary of the threat posed by left-armer Mitchell Starc, who has picked up 115 wickets in 28 tests.
Starc, who was rested from Australia's ODI tour of South Africa, sustained a freak accident in training last month.
"Starc is a huge bowler for them. We'll need to make sure we get good prep in with left-arm quicks. He's obviously someone who can crank it up and get it close to 150km/h and then obviously he's very good with reverse swing," Du Plessis added.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.