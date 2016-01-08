Cavani on target as PSG beat Guingamp to stay in contention
PARIS Edinson Cavani scored two goals and set up another as Paris St Germain kept alive their Ligue 1 title hopes with a 4-0 home win against En Avant Guingamp on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN JP Duminy gave the South Africa selectors a timely reminder of his quality by smashing a career-best unbeaten 260 in a four-day provincial match for the Cape Cobras in Paarl on Friday.
Duminy, dropped for the drawn second test against England in Cape Town this week, has been retained in the Proteas squad for the third and fourth matches in Johannesburg and Pretoria later this month.
His double-ton from 409 balls came against a Highveld Lions team that included uncapped fast bowler Hardus Viljoen, who is also in the Proteas test squad.
Duminy shared an unbeaten 393-run fifth-wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Vilas (216 not out), who was axed from the South Africa test side after the recent 3-0 series loss in India.
The third test starts at The Wanderers on Thursday with the touring side leading the series 1-0.
Manchester United put a spate of recent draws behind them to boost their top-four hopes with a routine 3-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland to move fifth in the Premier League on Sunday.