South Africa's JP Duminy makes a run during the fifth One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies in Centurion, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN JP Duminy gave the South Africa selectors a timely reminder of his quality by smashing a career-best unbeaten 260 in a four-day provincial match for the Cape Cobras in Paarl on Friday.

Duminy, dropped for the drawn second test against England in Cape Town this week, has been retained in the Proteas squad for the third and fourth matches in Johannesburg and Pretoria later this month.

His double-ton from 409 balls came against a Highveld Lions team that included uncapped fast bowler Hardus Viljoen, who is also in the Proteas test squad.

Duminy shared an unbeaten 393-run fifth-wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Vilas (216 not out), who was axed from the South Africa test side after the recent 3-0 series loss in India.

The third test starts at The Wanderers on Thursday with the touring side leading the series 1-0.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)