Smith replaces Dhoni as Pune skipper, Starc pulls out of IPL
NEW DELHI Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.
LONDON England named the following squad on Tuesday for the five-match one-day international series against South Africa starting in Cardiff on Friday.
Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Jade Dernbach, Craig Kieswetter, Samit Patel, Jonathan Trott, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann, Chris Woakes
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Marcelo Bielsa will return to Ligue 1 next season when he takes charge of Lille two years after leaving Olympique de Marseille unexpectedly.
JOHANNESBURG FIFA President Gianni Infantino will meet more than 50 presidents of African football associations in an unprecedented summit in Johannesburg this week, officials said on Sunday.