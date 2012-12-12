Factbox on the test series between Australia and Sri Lanka, which begins at the Bellerive Oval on Friday:
- - - -
Schedule (times GMT):
First test December 14-18 (2330) Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Second test December 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground
Third test January 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground
- - - -
AUSTRALIA
Test world ranking: Third
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Mickey Arthur
Top ranked test batsman: Clarke (2)
Top ranked test bowler: Ben Hilfenhaus (9)
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result, most recent first):
November-December
South Africa Perth Lost by 309 runs
South Africa Adelaide Match drawn
South Africa Brisbane Match drawn
April
West Indies Roseau Won by 75 runs
West Indies Port of Spain Match drawn
West Indies Bridgetown Won by three wickets
- -
Squad (for first test): Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Phil Hughes, Shane Watson, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Ben Hilfenhaus, Nathan Lyon.
- - - -
SRI LANKA
Test world ranking: Sixth
Captain: Mahela Jayawardene
Coach: Graham Ford
Top ranked test batsman: Kumar Sangakkara (5)
Top ranked test bowler: Rangana Herath (3)
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result, most recent first):
November
New Zealand Colombo Lost by 167 runs
New Zealand Galle Won by 10 wickets
June-July
Pakistan Pallekele Match drawn
Pakistan Colombo Match drawn
Pakistan Galle Won by 209 runs
March-April
England Colombo Lost by eight wickets
England Galle Won by 75 runs
- -
Squad: Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Tharanga Paranavitana, Thilan Samaraweera, Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shaminda Eranga, Suraj Randiv, Dinesh Chandimal, Chanaka Welegedera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhammika Prasad, Dimuth Karunaratne.
- - - -
Australia v Sri Lanka tests
Matches 23
Australia wins 14
Sri Lanka wins 1
Draws 8
- - - -
Previous Sri Lanka tours of Australia (Year/tests/winner/result):
1987-1988 One Australia 1-0
1989-1990 Two Australia 1-0
1995-1996 Three Australia 3-0
2004 Two Australia 1-0
2007-2008 Two Australia 2-0
- -
* Test rankings courtesy of www.relianceiccrankings.com
