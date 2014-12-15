Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
CAPE TOWN Factbox on the test series between South Africa and West Indies, which begins in Pretoria on Wednesday:
SCHEDULE (All matches start at 08:30 a.m.)
Dec 17-21 First test Centurion Park, Pretoria
Dec 26-30 Second test St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Jan 2-6 Third test Newlands, Cape Town
SOUTH AFRICA
World ranking: First Captain: Hashim Amla Coach: Russell Domingo
Squad: Kyle Abbott, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Stiaan van Zyl.
Tests in 2014
Feb Australia Pretoria Lost (281 runs)
Feb Australia Port Elizabeth Won (231 runs)
Mar Australia Cape Town Lost (245 runs)
Jun Sri Lanka Galle Won (153 runs)
Jul Sri Lanka Colombo Drew
Aug Zimbabwe Harare Won (9 wickets)
WEST INDIES
World ranking: Eighth Captain: Denesh Ramdin Coach: Richie Richardson
Squad: Sulieman Benn, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sheldon Cottrell, Assad Fudadin, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Leon Johnson, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Devon Smith, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton
Tests in 2014
Jun New Zealand Kingston Lost (186 runs)
Jun New Zealand Port of Spain Won (10 wickets)
Jun New Zealand Bridgetown Lost (53 runs)
Sep Bangladesh Kingstown Won (10 wickets)
Sep Bangladesh Gros Islet Won (296 runs)
South Africa vs West Indies tests
Matches 25
South Africa wins 16
West Indies wins 3
Draws 6
Previous West Indies tours of South Africa (Year/tests/winner/result):
1998-1999 Five South Africa 5-0
2003-2004 Four South Africa 3-0
2007-2008 Three South Africa 2-1
(Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.