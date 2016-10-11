Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade have been fined 25 percent of their match fee after clashing during the fourth one-day international at the weekend.
The pair initially engaged in a verbal exchange and then made contact as Wade ran for a single in the 17th over of South Africa's six-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth, which gave the hosts a 4-0 series lead going into Wednesday's final match in Cape Town.
"Shamsi and Wade twice ignored the umpires' instructions by continuing to verbally and aggressively engage with each other for a prolonged period and in doing so, displayed behaviour which was deemed as contrary to the spirit of the game," the ICC said in a news release.
Wristspinner Shamsi's haul of 3-36 in the match, only his third for his country, helped propel him into the South African squad for the three-test tour of Australia next month.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-