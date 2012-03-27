New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor is injured by a ball from South Africa's Morne Morkel in the third and final international cricket test match of the series in Wellington, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

South Africa's Morne Morkel reacts to the dismissal of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) in the third and final international cricket test match of the series in Wellington March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand's Martin Guptill avoids a bouncer from South Africa's Morne Morkel in the third and final international cricket test match of the series in Wellington, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

WELLINGTON Morne Morkel destroyed New Zealand's batting order with five wickets to push South Africa within sight of victory at tea on day five of the third and final test on Tuesday.

Morkel went to tea with figures of 5-11 from 11 overs, leaving the home side flailing at 103 for five and needing to see out another 38 overs to save the match at Basin Reserve.

Kane Williamson, who was dropped twice and given the benefit of the doubt on another occasion, was on 58 and wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk on seven.

The hosts had been set an improbable 389 from 81 overs to win and tie the series 1-1 after the South Africans had won the second test in Hamilton by nine wickets.

Morkel dashed any hope of an unlikely New Zealand victory when he dismissed Daniel Flynn and Brendon McCullum both for nought before lunch.

He then had Martin Guptill caught by Jacques Rudolph for 14 after the break to leave New Zealand on 32 for three, with almost 60 overs left to see out the day.

The tall fast bowler then bowled Dean Brownlie (15) and Daniel Vettori (nought) on successive balls, though Williamson saw off the hat-trick delivery in the first ball of his next over.

New Zealand's chase had already been hampered with confirmation captain Ross Taylor would need surgery on his broken left forearm after he was struck by a Morkel bouncer on Monday and would take no further part in the game.

South Africa had resumed on Tuesday on 75 without loss and put on 114 in 14.4 overs.

Although Alviro Petersen (39) was run out in the first over and Graeme Smith was brilliantly caught by a diving Doug Bracewell off Vettori for 41, AB de Villiers and JP Duminy plundered the New Zealand attack with 83 runs in 8.2 overs.

De Villiers's dismissal for 68, from 50 balls, sparked the declaration. Duminy was left on 33 not out.

Vernon Philander took six for 81 in New Zealand's first innings as the hosts were bowled out for 275, 199 runs short of the visitors' 474 for nine declared.

