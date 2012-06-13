JOHANNESBURG South Africa have kept faith with a winning formula by naming an unchanged squad for the three-test series in England starting next month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.

The 15-man squad is identical to the touring side that beat New Zealand 1-0 in a three-test series in March.

The Proteas are currently ranked number two in the world behind England and convenor of selectors Andrew Hudson believes consistency and depth of squad have been the key ingredients to the team's success.

"The players fully deserve a vote of confidence after the outstanding manner in which they outplayed New Zealand away from home," Hudson said in a statement.

"Consistency has also been one of the key pillars of our selection policy and this is also contributing to our success on the field. We are now building up excellent depth in both the batting and bowling departments."

Opening batsman Graeme Smith will again captain the side after recovering from ankle surgery.

"Graeme has been outstanding both as our leading run scorer and as captain during our last two test tours of England and I have every confidence he will continue that form," Hudson added.

The South Africa squad boasts a formidable pace attack spearheaded by the world's top-ranked test bowler Dale Steyn, backed up by Vernon Philander, who has taken 51 wickets in just seven tests, and Morne Morkel.

The test series begins at the Oval on July 19 before moving to Headingley in Leeds on August 2. The series concludes with the final test at Lord's starting on August 16.

Following the tests, England and South Africa will play a five-match one-day series and three Twenty20 internationals.

Test squad: Graeme Smith (captain), Hashim Amla, Mark Boucher, Marchant de Lange, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Jacques Rudolph, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

(Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by John O'Brien)