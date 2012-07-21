South Africa's captain Graeme Smith celebrates reaching his century with teammate Hashim Amla (L) during the first cricket test match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Graeme Smith hits out during the first test cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Stuart Broad holds his head during the first test cricket match against South Africa at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's captain Graeme Smith (R) is congratulated by teammate Hashim Amla after Smith reached his century during the first test cricket match at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's captain Andrew Strauss sits on the ground during the first cricket test match against South Africa at the Oval cricket ground in London, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Matt Prior drops a ball during the first cricket test match against South Africa at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Hashim Amla hits out watched by England's Matt Prior (right) during the first cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Jacques Kallis hits out watched by England's Matt Prior during the first cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's James Anderson (R) reacts as South Africa's Hashim Amla runs during the first cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Jacques Kallis hits out during the first cricket test match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Jacques Kallis (L) and Hashim Amla (2nd L) leave the field at the end of the third day of the first cricket test match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Graeme Smith scored a century in his 100th test and Hashim Amla was 183 not out as South Africa took control of the first test against England at stumps on the third day on Saturday.

South Africa closed on 403 for two for a first innings lead of 18 runs at The Oval.

Smith stroked 131 before he played on, via his pad, to Tim Bresnan after lunch but Amla continued the tourists' dominance supported by Jacques Kallis, who was 82 not out at the close.

It was Smith's 25th test century and he became the seventh player to achieve the feat of scoring a hundred in his hundredth test after Colin Cowdrey, Gordon Greenidge, Javed Miandad, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul Haq and Ricky Ponting.

"I don't think it has sunk in yet," Smith, who flies home on Monday night for the birth of his first child, told reporters.

"It's pretty surreal. When I got to 100 a lot of emotions went through my head. While I was pleased to get there I knew in the back of my mind that there was still a job to be done.

"I don't want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. We have to respect the opposition as England are the number one team in the world and are capable of coming back.

"And we have two guys close to milestones so we just want to set the game up for ourselves."

Amla notched his 15th test century while Kallis is eyeing an incredible 43rd.

PLACID SURFACE

England are seeking to hold on to their top ranking while the Proteas can leapfrog them if they win the three-match series.

On current form, the tourists have an excellent chance to go 1-0 up but a placid batting surface could make it difficult to dismiss England a second time, cheaply.

"I don't think we bowled badly," England's bowling coach David Saker said."I thought our guys toiled away pretty well. We just couldn't get the ball to move off the straight.

"It's by far my toughest day as bowling coach. But I was proud at how the guys kept on toiling away.

"We still hope to win the game. With a few quick wickets and with Graeme Swann bowling at their left-handers, the game can change quickly."

Smith and Amla cashed in while the sun shone and England no doubt rued the dropped chance that skipper Andrew Strauss made at first slip the previous evening when Amla was on 40.

SPECIAL CENTURY

Amla has otherwise been faultless and the ease with which his runs came said much about his ability to penetrate the field against quality bowling as much as the conditions.

His innings has so far spanned 369 balls in nine hours. But, because of the occasion, Smith's six-hour innings will be remembered more, while he shared in a potentially match-defining partnership of 259 with the right-handed Amla.

Smith reached a special century with a back cut for four to the third man boundary off Bresnan shortly before lunch.

His innings was a tale of two 50s. His first was the slowest of his career, reaching the milestone in 160 painstaking deliveries as he was especially tested by off-spinner Graeme Swann on a turning pitch.

He faced just 41 deliveries to go from 50-100, however, eventually turning the pressure back on to Swann, who conceded 21 runs off the final two overs of his first spell.

Kallis, the fourth-highest run scorer in tests, was probably not the sight England's fielders wanted to see at 260 for two and he duly added further misery to England's day with an innings of authority that included ten boundaries.

AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph and JP Duminy are still to bat.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)