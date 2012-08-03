South Africa's Alviro Petersen leaves the field after being dismissed for 182 runs during the second cricket test match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's James Anderson (R) appeals for the dismissal of South Africa's Alviro Petersen during the second cricket test match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Alviro Petersen hits out during the second test cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Alviro Petersen looks up after reaching his century during the second test cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Alviro Petersen celebrates reaching his century as teammate AB de Villiers (L) looks on during the second test cricket match against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LEEDS, England Alviro Petersen scored 182, his highest in a test match, to steer South Africa to a commanding 419 all out at tea on day two of the second test against England on Friday.

His innings, which lasted 530 minutes, surpassed his previous best of 156 against New Zealand as he punished England for dropping him on 29 on the first morning when Alastair Cook spilled a straightforward chance at second slip.

JP Duminy scored 48 not out at number eight, shepherding the tail to see the Proteas past the morale-boosting mark of 400. England, 1-0 down in the three-match series, may now be ruing their decision to bowl after winning the toss.

Petersen was finally caught behind off Stuart Broad, but only departed after an England review when umpire Rod Tucker initially gave him not out.

It was the third time an original decision was overturned on review, the previous two involving 'out' lbw decisions against Petersen when on 119 and 124.

South Africa had to survive a testing morning, as England began the day with six maidens and they took 25 minutes to score their first run against very accurate and threatening bowling from Broad and James Anderson.

But the Proteas came through to maintain their advantage.

The first wicket of the day was left-hander Jacques Rudolph, who was stumped from a ripping turner by part-time spinner Kevin Pietersen after the decision was sent to third umpire Asad Rauf.

Petersen was hardly troubled though in his 365-ball innings and he was especially profitable through the square leg and midwicket regions any time England's bowlers' strayed with their line.

Steven Finn had Vernon Philander (13) caught on the square leg boundary, Morne Morkel (19) added 39 precious runs with Duminy for the ninth wicket before he was caught at mid-on off Broad, and Anderson had last man Imran Tahir caught at slip for a duck.

