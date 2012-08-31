England's Eoin Morgan hits a six during the third one-day international cricket match against South Africa at the Kia Oval cricket ground in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Wayne Parnell prepares to kick the ball as England's Jonathan Trott (L) runs to the crease during the third one-day international cricket match at the Kia Oval cricket ground in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Jonathan Trott (R) hits the ball past South Africa's AB de Villiers during the third one-day international cricket match at the Kia Oval cricket ground in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Half-centuries from Eoin Morgan and Jonathan Trott steered England to a series-levelling victory over South Africa in the third one-day international at The Oval on Friday.

The home team, chasing 212 to win, got home with four wickets and 12 balls to spare after Morgan bludgeoned his way to 73 and Trott scored a painstaking 71.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 211 in 46.4 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Openers Hashim Amla (43) and Graeme Smith (18) put on 50 for the first wicket but England slowly whittled their way through the batting order.

James Anderson led the way with four for 44 while fellow paceman Jade Dernbach picked up three for 44.

Dean Elgar made 42 for South Africa and JP Duminy chipped in with 33.

The visitors then reduced England to 64 for three in reply, captain Alastair Cook falling for 20, fellow opener Ian Bell for 12 and Ravi Bopara for a duck.

Trott and Morgan then combined for a match-winning stand of 108 for the fourth wicket.

Morgan lashed 73 in 67 balls with seven fours and two sixes while Trott dropped anchor, compiling 71 in 125 deliveries.

After the pair fell in quick succession, it was left to Samit Patel to guide England home with an unbeaten 13.

South Africa had won the second game in the five-match series after the opening encounter was washed out by rain.

The fourth match is at Lord's on Sunday.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Toby Davis)