Misbah-ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq both hit unbeaten half-centuries to frustrate the South Africa attack as Pakistan battled to 198 for four in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second test in Dubai on Saturday.

Pakistan remain 220 runs away from making South Africa bat again but the century partnership kept the world's top test team wicketless in the first session of the day and gives the hosts some hope of saving the match.

Shafiq, who survived a close lbw call off paceman Vernan Philander after the original out decision was reversed on review, will resume on 67 not out.

He and skipper Misbah (60 not out) have put on 128 runs for the fifth wicket, the second highest partnership of the match.

South Africa opted to take the new ball four overs before lunch and immediately the wicket came to life with movement and bounce. How they use it in the afternoon session is likely to be key to the remainder of the day's play.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 and have put in a much better batting display in their second innings having been skittled for 99 on the opening day. South Africa then raced to 517 to put themselves in position to tie the series.

