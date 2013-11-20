Pakistan wicket keeper Umar Akmal (L) celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Henry Davids after he was bowled out by Shahid Afridi during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Johannesburg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi celebrates bowling out South Africa's Henry Davids during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Johannesburg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Faf du Plessis, South Africa's captain, plays Junaid Khan of Pakistan's shot during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Johannesburg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a delivery by South Africa's Lonwabo Tsotsobe during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Johannesburg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed (R) and his captain Mohammad Hafeez make a run during their first Twenty20 cricket match against South Africa in Johannesburg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's JP Duminy (2nd R) is congratulated by team mates after bowling out Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Johannesburg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Rain ended an intriguing chase from Pakistan and handed South Africa a four-run victory via the Duckworth/Lewis scoring system in the first Twenty20 international in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock top-scored with 43 as South Africa posted 153 for seven in their 20 overs having been put into bat by Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez at the Wanderers.

The visitors had reached 60 for two in 9.1 overs when the heavens opened and ended the game with the sub-continent side needing a further 94 to win from 65 balls.

The second and final Twenty20 international will be played in Cape Town on Friday.

