Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
South Africa, who have already lost the series, will rest Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis for the third and final one-day international against Pakistan at Centurion on Saturday.
Paceman Steyn has a mild side strain while all-rounder Kallis has a badly sprained little finger.
South Africa start a three-match 50-over series against India next Thursday followed by two tests.
"Dale and Jacques will play a key role in the series against India so we felt it was necessary to take precautionary measures so that they are in prime condition," team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said on Thursday.
Pakistan lead the ODI encounter 2-0, their first bilateral series win over South Africa home or away.
(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.