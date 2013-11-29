Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
CAPE TOWN Opener Graeme Smith will be replaced by Henry Davids for South Africa's third and final one day international against Pakistan in Pretoria on Saturday.
Smith has been allowed time off following the death of his grandmother, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.
South Africa are also without fellow stalwarts Jacques Kallis and Dale Steyn, who are sitting out the game as a precaution because of the three-match 50-over series against India starting next Thursday which will be followed by two tests.
Paceman Steyn has a mild side strain while all-rounder Kallis has a badly sprained little finger.
Pakistan have already won the series against South Africa after success in the first two ODIs in Cape Town last Sunday and Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.