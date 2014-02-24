CAPE TOWN South Africa will play a minimum of 23 warm-up one-day internationals against five different countries to boost their preparation for next year's World Cup, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The three-time semi-finalists have had no previous World Cup success and a litany of dramatic failures have earned them a cruel reputation as "chokers" in the limited overs format.

"With it being a World Cup year in 2015, we have placed a lot of emphasis on the 50-over format and have tried to maximise our preparations by playing as many matches as possible in conditions that will be similar to those in New Zealand and Australia," coach Russell Domingo said in a statement on Monday.

The board also announced six tests in a six-month period between July and January next year that includes fulfilling a two-match series against Sri Lanka postponed last year.

The top-ranked test team will play two tests and three one-day internationals in the island nation in July, followed by a single test in Zimbabwe in August and then a triangular ODI series there also involving Australia.

If they reach the final of the triangular in Harare, that will take to 24 the number of their pre-World Cup ODIs.

South Africa have arranged a three-match ODI series in New Zealand in October and then take on Australia away in three Twenty20 internationals and five ODIs in November.

The Proteas will host a three-test series and five ODIs against the West Indies in December and January before heading to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

South Afreica have been clubbed in Pool B along with Zimbabwe, India, West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)