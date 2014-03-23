South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the third day of the third cricket test match against Australia at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

CAPE TOWN South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will undergo a fitness test before Monday's World Twenty20 match against New Zealand after missing the opening game with a hamstring injury, Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.

He continues to make "positive progress" after sitting out Saturday's loss to Sri Lanka and South Africa need to win their last three matches in Group One to keep alive their chances of making the semi-finals in Bangladesh.

"In the first game you are trying to feel your way in the tournament, trying to figure out what the conditions are going to be like," all-rounder JP Duminy said.

"The conditions here are totally different to what we experienced in the warm-up matches so it's important that we adapt and adjust quickly."

New Zealand made a winning start to the tournament by beating England in a rain-affected match on Saturday.

"If you look at the way they have been playing over the last few months they come into the tournament with a lot of confidence," Duminy said of Monday's opponents.

"It's going to be an uphill battle for us but I'm confident that we have the armoury to make sure we give ourselves the best chance. They are a good side in the shorter format of the game so we are going to have to bring our A game tomorrow."

