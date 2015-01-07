South Africa's JP Duminy plays a shot as Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (L) looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

CAPE TOWN South Africa are to gamble on the fitness of Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy, who were named on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month.

De Kock, the exciting 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, is only expected to recover from an ankle ligament injury in one month.

He was injured in last month’s first test against West Indies and was initially ruled out of action for three months but has been undergoing intensive treatment.

“He’s been coming along nicely and we hope he’ll be able to bat in the opening game against Zimbabwe,” said coach Russell Domingo.

Duminy has had persistent knee problems. He missed the three three-test series against West Indies but could play again next week.

Tournament rules allow for injured players to be replaced during the World Cup.

“I’m very confident. We still know we have to work hard but the 15 guys we’ve picked are the right guys,” said captain AB de Villiers at the team announcement in Cape Town. "We’ve never won the World Cup before so we really want to bring it back home."

“This group of players are the kind of quality that can bring the trophy back,” added lead bowler Dale Steyn. “A lot of us have played for a long time and on any given day there are players who can really raise the bar.”

South Africa start a five match one-day international series against West Indies next week as they conclude preparations and play their first World Cup game in Hamilton against neighbours Zimbabwe on Feb. 15.

Squad: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla (vice captain), Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn.

