CAPE TOWN South Africa will rest captain Faf du Plessis for the final Twenty20 international against West Indies in Durban on Wednesday as they seek to manage his long-term hip injury ahead of the 50-over World Cup.

Du Plessis scored the second fastest century in Twenty20 internationals, off 46 balls, on Sunday as South Africa lost the series to the tourists having gone 2-0 down with one to play.

Middle-order batsman Justin Ontong will take over as captain for the final fixture.

"Faf has been rested for the last T20 as a precautionary measure ahead of a busy ODI period over the next three months," Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday.

"He has a longstanding hip niggle and any amount of rest will be beneficial to him in the long run."

