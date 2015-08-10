CAPE TOWN Ten South African cricketers on tour in India were hospitalised at the weekend following food poisoning, three of them during a match on Sunday in which the tourists had to borrow a fielder from their opponents, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

As a result of the players being laid low, South Africa’s A team have had a their next match in the ODI series, against Australia A, put back by 24 hours to Tuesday.

Half the team reported ill on Saturday night, South Africa were forced to field an ill-balanced line-up against the hosts in their second game of the tri-series in Chennai.

Reeza Hendricks, Mthokozisi Shezi and Khaya Zondo had to play despite being sick because nobody else was available but all three were hospitalised during the course of the match.

Frontline bowler Zondo got through four overs before being overcome by stomach trouble and taken to hospital .

South Africa had to send their video analyst, Hendrikus Coertzen, on to help field and later borrowed a fielder from their opponents to make up the numbers.

Quinton de Kock, dropped from South Africa’s test team, was rushed into action less than 24 hours after arriving in India and responded with a century but also required hospitalisation after the game.

India won by eight wickets with more than 12 overs to spare.

