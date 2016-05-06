CAPE TOWN Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been handed a first call-up by South Africa’s One Day International squad for next month’s triangular series against the West Indies and Australia.

The 26-year-old is one of three specialist spinners named on Friday, as South Africa anticipate slow pitches in the Caribbean.

"Tabraiz has certainly earned his call-up following outstanding form both in our domestic cricket and in some of the major domestic T20 leagues including the Caribbean Premier League," said convener of selectors Linda Zondi in a statement from Cricket South Africa.

"I am quite excited about the state of our spin bowling and the variety we have. We are sending two wrist spinners to the Caribbean plus left-arm and right-arm finger spin options. Spin bowling is becoming an increasingly important part of both limited overs formats and we are only just over a year away from the ICC Champions Trophy Tournament in England,” Zondi said.

Injury-plagued fast bowler Dale Steyn is being rested for the six matches in Guyana, St Kitts and Barbados with an eye on his fitness for the test series against New Zealand in August plus Australia and Sri Lanka later in the year.

He is replaced in the ODI squad by Wayne Parnell.

Faf du Plessis has been included in the squad despite a broken finger, suffered in the Indian Premier League and which required surgery earlier this week. He is expected to return to action for South Africa’s second match of the triangular series against Australia in Guyana on June 7.

Squad:

AB de Villiers (Titans, captain), Kyle Abbott (Warriors), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Morne Morkel, Chris Morris (both Titans), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada (both Highveld Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans).

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)