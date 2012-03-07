New Zealand captain Ross Taylor won the toss and chose to field in the first test against South Africa at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Play resumed at 2:15 p.m. local time (0115 GMT) after a four-hour rain delay.

"The overhead conditions and the rain mean I think it (the wicket) will get a bit lower and slower as the game goes along, but we need to utilise the conditions for the first 50 overs or so," Taylor said.

"I think the pitch will do a little bit early on but we know we need to bowl in the right areas and put them under pressure."

South Africa-born wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk will make his test debut for New Zealand after BJ Watling was ruled out with a nagging hip injury, while Rob Nichol also makes his debut after strong form in the limited overs series.

Taylor returns to the side after recovering from a calf injury he sustained against Zimbabwe in January.

The Proteas can reach the top of the world test rankings if they complete a clean sweep in the three-test series.

"We have tasted a little bit of it over the last two years, and have been there or thereabouts," South Africa captain Graeme Smith said of the top ranking.

"It's not something that is playing on the back of our minds. We just want to play really good cricket."

Smith said that all-rounder Jacques Kallis had passed a fitness test on his back and would be fine for the match.

"He has come through okay, he was bowling in the nets yesterday and has pulled up fine today, so hopefully over the five days he will be good to bat and bowl at full capacity," Smith said.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Martin Guptill, Rob Nicol, Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Martin.

South Africa: Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Mark Boucher, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Vernon Philander.