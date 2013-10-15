Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
South Africa were 249 all out shortly after the start of the second day of the first test against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
Scores:
South Africa 249 all out (H. Amla 118, JP Duminy 57; Mohammad Irfan 3-44, Zulfiqar Babar 3-89) v Pakistan
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Defender Ben Gibson has urged Middlesbrough to focus on improving their form rather than banking on relegation rivals dropping points after Saturday's loss at Stoke City extended the club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.