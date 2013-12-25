South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis will retire from test cricket after the Boxing Day test against India in Durban. Following is a factbox on his test career:

MAKING HIS NAME

*Born on October 16, 1975 in Cape Town.

*Made his international debut as a 20-year-old in December, 1995 in a test match against England in Durban.

ALL-ROUND ACHIEVEMENTS

*Played 165 tests for South Africa, scoring 13,174 runs at an average of 55.12.

*Scored two double centuries in tests with his 224 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2012 being his best score.

*Took 292 wickets with a six-for 54 his best bowling in an innings.

*As a reliable slip fielder, he took 199 catches in tests.

*Kallis is the fourth-highest run-getter in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid.

*His 44 test centuries is the second highest in the world behind Tendulkar.

END OF THE ROAD

*The Boxing Day test against India in Durban will be his last match in the longest format of the game.

*He is South Africa's greatest cricketer, having scored the most number of test runs and also being fifth on the wicket-takers' list

